(Bloomberg) -- Life insurance asset managers Abacus Settlements and Longevity Market Assets are in talks to go public through a three-way merger with a blank-check company backed by the owner of the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The companies are in talks to combination with East Resources Acquisition Corp. in a deal that would value the new company at about $618 million, including debt, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Proceeds from the deal will be used to scale the business, start a media campaign and roll out blockchain infrastructure, the people said.

Shares of the combined company are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol ABAL when the merger is completed, they said.

Representatives for Abacus, Longevity and East Resources declined to comment.

Special purpose acquisition companies have slumped this year after a bumper 2021. Deal activity in the space has fallen about 83% year-over-year to about $16 billion in announced deals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Abacus, based in Orlando, Florida, buys life insurance policies that holders no longer want to pay for. Instead of paying premiums until they die, the holders can get paid for their policies by Abacus at a market rate. Abacus buys policies from individuals as well as insurer partners, typically at a discount of about 20%, the people said.

East Resources is led by Terry Pegula, who owns the Bills as well as the National Hockey League’s Buffalo Sabres. With a net worth of $7.7 billion, Pegula made his fortune through natural gas producer East Resources Inc., according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His SPAC raised $345 million including so-called greenshoe shares in an initial public offering in 2020.

(Updates with expected stock ticker in third paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.