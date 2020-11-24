(Bloomberg) -- Insurance startup Metromile Inc. has reached a deal to go public through a merger with blank-check company Insu Acquisition Corp. II, a person familiar with the matter said.

Insu II is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, set up by the financial services firm Cohen & Co. to target companies in the insurance sector. Insu II raised $230 million in a September initial public offering, including the so-called greenshoe shares.The combined company will have a pro-forma valuation of more than $1 billion, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information was private.

Metromile, founded in 2011, allows customers to pay for vehicle insurance on a per-mile basis, measured by a device plugged into the car. Its services include alerts that let drivers know if their car is parked in an area where street sweeping is scheduled, aimed at saving them from tickets and tows.

Based in San Francisco, Metromile’s backers include NEA, Index Ventures and First Round Capital. It sells insurance in eight states, including California and New Jersey.

Insu II is one of 196 SPACs that have raised an all-time high of more than $68 billion on U.S. exchanges this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This year's total for SPAC IPOs is approaching that for such listings in all previous years combined, the data show. SPACs raise money to hunt for merger candidates, allowing the target company to go public without the difficulty or risk of an IPO.

