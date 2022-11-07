(Bloomberg) -- The South Korean insurer that last week triggered a perpetual bond rout in Asia with its convention-defying move to delay early repayment has reversed its decision.

The surprise about-face follows a selloff in Korean perpetual bonds that spread to several financial giants across Asia last week, in a wakeup call to investors that a wave of financial companies could follow suit as interest rates rise.

Heungkuk Life Insurance Co. has decided to exercise the call option for its $500 million perpetual note issued in 2017 on Nov. 9, according to a filiing to the Singapore Exchange.

The firm had shocked markets last week by taking the unusual step of saying it would delay buying back the bonds, in the first such case for Korea’s issuers since 2009. At that time, it said it planned issuance of dollar hybrid securities to repay the existing bond, but that it postponed that offering due to market conditions.

The insurer may now raise about 400 billion won ($285 million) from four major banks via repo, and may borrow about 100 billion won from insurers, the Seoul Economic Daily reported earlier, citing unidentified people in the insurance industry.

Financial Supervisory Service Governor Lee Bok-hyun had strongly pursued the reversal on the plans concerning the call option, after Heungkuk’s announcement to delay exercising the option affected Korean bonds overseas, the newspaper reported.

