(Bloomberg) -- The Hartford Financial Services Group and other insurers won’t have to face a consolidation of hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of business-interruption claims tied to the Covid-19 outbreak, a group of judges concluded.Having one judge oversee more than 1,000 cases -- grouped by individual insurers -- would be too cumbersome and it’s more efficient to have courts around the U.S. decide whether the coronavirus’ fallout triggered coverage, the legal panel ruled Friday.It was the last gasp by plaintiffs’ lawyers to pull the cases together. They’re seeking to recover losses from the economic blows wrought by the virus, which has prompted a wave of bankruptcy filings. They argued having one judge oversee the litigation would cut out duplication and legal costs.“Rather than have one judge attempt to organize and resolve the core policy interpretation issues,” having judges already hearing the cases decide if coverage exists “will result in quicker and more efficient resolution of this litigation,” U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, the panel’s chair, said in a nine-page order.

