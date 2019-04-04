(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. prosecutor portrayed Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor as greedy and reckless in his closing arguments of Kapoor’s racketeering trial over the drug maker’s sale of its opioid painkiller Subsys.

Kapoor “exploited” patients to sell Subsys, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel Yeager told a jury in Boston on Thursday. “These patients were used. Their pain was exploited,” he said, calling the defendants in the case “driven by greed.”

The trial marks the first prosecution of a pharmaceutical company chief executive tied to the national opioid epidemic, which claims more than 100 lives in the U.S. daily, according to government research.

Drug companies can legally pay doctors to tout opioid painkillers to their colleagues at educational dinners. But prosecutors say Insys executives used the fees illegally to get physicians to write more prescriptions for Subsys and then lied to insurance companies about what kinds of patients were receiving the painkiller.

Kapoor and others at Insys “eliminated the risk of failure by committing a crime” and putting “profits over patients,” Yeager told the court. He said the case wasn’t a referendum on insurance companies, but about a crime “conceived in arrogance” and “executed with brazen audacity.”

