Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    May 11, 2022

    Intact Financial reports net income of $447M, revenue of $5.3B

    The Canadian Press

    Barry Schwartz discusses Intact Financial

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Intact Financial Corp. says its net income fell in the first quarter compared with a year ago while its revenues rose.

    The insurer says it had a net income of $447 million for the quarter ending March 31, compared with $514 million for the same quarter last year.

    Earnings came in at $2.53 per share, down from $3.51 per share last year.  

    Net operating income per share, however, was up 13 per cent to $2.70 compared with the $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year.

    Revenues totalled $5.3 billion for the quarter, up from $3.05 billion in the first quarter last year. 

    Analysts had expected revenue of $4.86 billion and net income of $397.6 million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.