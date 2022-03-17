(Bloomberg) --

The town of Heide in northwestern Germany is an idyllic place surrounded by moors and farmland. Main attractions include a weekly market that’s been offering the region’s finest vegetables, fish and meat for the last 500 years.

This week, battery producer Northvolt put the city of 21,000 on the map for a different reason. The Swedish startup announced plans on Tuesday to build a factory near Heide with annual capacity to make 60 gigawatt hours of cells, enough for around 1 million electric cars. Local officials say the plant, which is scheduled to start production in 2025 and create as many as 3,000 jobs, is the largest industrial investment in the area in half a century.

The project will be a boon to Germany Inc., which is slowly but surely turning into a major hub for supplying and producing electric vehicles. Europe’s biggest economy had for years feared a decline in industrial jobs was coming because incumbent carmakers and hundreds of small and medium-size firms supplying gearboxes and fuel injectors dragged their feet going electric. Then Elon Musk announced Tesla would build an EV factory near Berlin, and all sorts of activity kicked into gear.

Volkswagen, which is embarking on one of the industry’s most ambitious electric shifts, said this month it would spend around €2 billion ($2.2 billion) to set up its own EV factory near its Wolfsburg headquarters. It’s also investing in facilities to produce and recycle batteries in nearby Salzgitter. BMW is building electric cars in Munich and Dingolfing, and Mercedes-Benz is retooling production lines at plants all over the country to expand EV production.

On Wednesday, Intel dropped more good news for Germany, pledging to invest a staggering €17 billion to build a semiconductor production site in the eastern city of Magdeburg, the start of an ambitious European campaign to win back global chipmakers.

So, why Germany? For one, ESG criteria are playing an increasingly important role to investors, and companies are taking notice. Northvolt said it selected Heide in part because the region, which borders Denmark and separates the North Sea from the Baltic Sea, offers plenty of renewable energy from on- and offshore wind farms.

The German government has also spearheaded European Union-backed aid programs for battery and chip makers. In Northvolt’s case, both the federal government as well as the state of Schleswig Holstein will provide funding, although officials haven’t yet specified how much.

Scaling up EV and battery manufacturing won’t be easy. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and fresh Covid outbreaks in China are putting more strain on already-stretched supply chains. Mercedes is making plans to counter looming gas shortages because of the war, looking at measures including alternative fuels to keep car-painting operations running.

But none of this will dampen the mood in Heide. Local officials expect other businesses to flock to the area to supply the battery factory, creating even more jobs.

"It’s a huge opportunity,” said Bernd Buchholz, the local economy minister. “This project can be a game changer for this once-laggard region.”

