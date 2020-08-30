(Bloomberg) -- Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe blamed a “pandemic” of leaks by lawmakers in defending his restriction on election-security briefings to Congress, a decision criticized by Democrats as doing President Donald Trump’s bidding.

Ratcliffe, in what was billed as his first interview since he took office in May, said he’d keep Congress informed and appeared to leave the door open to in-person briefings for House members specifically involved with intelligence. He ruled out addressing further “all-member briefings,” saying they led to leaks.

“We’ve implemented procedures where we’ll primarily brief through written materials,” Ratcliffe said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” “But then we’ll also provide briefings to the members that are entitled to it, as we have before.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called the initial decision by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence “a shocking abdication of its lawful responsibility” to keep Congress informed. Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, called it “a shameless partisan manipulation to protect the personal interests of President Trump.”

Ratcliffe, a former U.S. representative from Texas, said he took action after members of Congress leaked classified information “for political purposes” within minutes of a July 31 meeting in which he briefed lawmakers and asked them to keep it private. He portrayed those leaks as skewing the threat narrative toward Russia while diverting from a broader danger posed by China.

Russia, China, Iran

Trump weighed in on Saturday, saying “Ratcliffe brought information into the committee and the information leaked.”

A top U.S. counterintelligence official, William Evanina, said in a report this month that Russia, China and Iran are among the foreign powers working in various ways to sway U.S. voters this year.

“I don’t mean to minimize Russia -- they are a serious national security threat,” Ratcliffe said Sunday. “But day in, day out, the threats that we face from China are significantly greater.”

“Anyone who says otherwise is just politicizing intelligence for their own narrative,” he added.

Ratcliffe recalled that in his confirmation hearings he said he’d “do everything I could to protect the unauthorized disclosure of classified information -- allowing people to leak it for political purposes.”

“I’m going to continue to keep Congress informed,” he said. “But we’ve had a pandemic of information being leaked out of the intelligence community. And I’m going to take the measures to make sure that stops.”

