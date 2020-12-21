(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the world’s largest chipmaker, said it’s investigating whether it was a victim of the SolarWinds Corp. hack that has roiled the U.S. government and private sector.

“We are still actively investigating, but we currently see no evidence or indication that our systems were affected,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Separately, rival U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp. also said it’s looking into whether there was illicit access of its systems.

“We have no evidence at this time that Nvidia was adversely affected,” it said in a statement.

Read more: At Least 200 Victims Identified in Suspected Russian Hacking

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.