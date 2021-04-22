Intel Corp., the biggest chipmaker, reported a drop in data center revenue and a steep decline in gross profit margin, a sign it’s losing market share to rivals and customers who are designing their own components. The shares fell about 2 per cent in extended trading.

The PC business performed better on continued demand for laptops that run Intel processors. The Santa Clara, California-based company also raised its full-year sales forecast slightly.

Still, the company’s Data Center Group generated first-quarter sales of US$5.6 billion, down 20 per cent from a year earlier and below Wall Street estimates. This is one of Intel’s most profitable businesses, so the lower revenue dented overall margins.

Intel said its gross margin, the percentage of revenue remaining after deducting the cost of production, was 55.2 per cent, down more than five percentage points from the same period in 2020. This is a key indicator of the strength of its manufacturing and product pricing. Intel has historically delivered margins above 60 per cent.

New Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is trying to convince investors he can rapidly fix Intel’s product line before more customers turn to rivals or supply themselves.

Amazon.com Inc. and other big cloud providers are designing more chips in-house for their data centers. These businesses have been major Intel customers for years, so the trend is a concern for the company and investors. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has also rolled out more competitive data center processors recently.

Intel said sales of chips to cloud service providers fell 29 per cent from the same period a year earlier. That huge drop, according to Intel, was caused by “digestion” -- customers pausing orders while they work through unused stockpiles of chips.

While this has happened before and rebounds have followed, investors are increasingly concerned that delays in new Intel products have led this crucial group of customers to shop elsewhere and they won’t come back.

Gelsinger’s revival plan is getting a boost from the PC market, though. The COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of people to work and study from home, driving a surge in purchases of laptops and other computer gear.

Intel’s PC chip division had first-quarter revenue of US$10.6 billion, up 8 per cent from a year earlier. Analysts projected US$10 billion.

Gelsinger said there’s no sign of a slowdown in PC demand. The company’s 2021 forecast is constrained by supply shortages, while profitability is being squeezed as costs increase and the company competes aggressively to win market share, he added.

“We are here to win and we’re going to be very competitive in our approach to gain market share,” Gelsinger said.