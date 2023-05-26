(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. gave investors what they were looking for this week: concrete evidence that the surge in artificial intelligence is resulting in a sales boost. Nearly lost in the euphoria that the chipmaker set in motion, however, was a warning that not all are going to join in the feast.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s chief executive officer, described what he sees as a shift taking place within the world’s data centers as companies rushing to add artificial intelligence computing power are shifting spending to the type of gear made by Nvidia and away from Intel Corp.’s most profitable revenue stream, data center processors.

“You’re seeing the beginning of, call it, a 10-year transition to basically recycle or reclaim the world’s data centers and build it out as accelerated computing,” he said on the earnings call on Wednesday. “The workload is going to be predominantly generative AI.”

While Huang didn’t mention any names, there was no doubt who he was talking about. He said data centers are going to be transformed from their reliance on central processors, a business dominated by Intel, towards using more graphics chips, Nvidia’s domain.

Intel shares fell 5.5% on Thursday, handing another blow to the company that just two years ago was the world’s biggest chipmaker. Nvidia has soared 159% this year, putting a $1 trillion market value within reach, while Intel is up less than 5%. An index of chipmakers has gained 35%.

On Friday, Nvidia fell 0.7% and Intel dipped 0.2%.

“They’ve missed the boat, which has hit stock performance and valuation and growth potential,” Zeno Mercer, senior research analyst at ROBO Global, said of Intel. The company “should have done a little more to be here. However, it is short sighted to write off anyone’s potential for growth and market share in a market like AI.” The firm counts Nvidia as its second-largest holding.

Investors took a more constructive view of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., which like Intel gets the majority of sales from central processor units. The stock rallied 11% on Thursday, adding to gains that have sent its shares up 87% this year. AMD’s work with some of the largest buyers of this type of technology may put it in a better position to make up ground on Nvidia.

Read more: Cathie Wood’s ARKK Dumped Nvidia Stock Before $560 Billion Surge

That doesn’t mean that it’s a cheap way for investors to join the Nvidia-led rally. AMD is priced at 37 times profits projected over the next 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s approaching the levels of Nvidia, which trades at 50 times.

Nvidia dominates the market for graphics chips that gamers use to get a more realistic experience on their personal computers and has adapted the key attribute of that type of chip – parallel processing – for increasing use in training and running AI software.

Intel has tried for many years to break into that market with limited success. AMD is the second biggest maker of graphics processing units for gamers and has just begun to offer products optimized for data center computing, something that may make it valuable to large customers such as Microsoft Corp. who are currently lining up for Nvidia’s offerings.

While Intel and other chipmakers such as Qualcomm Inc. have talked about their ambitions in AI processing and detailed new products they believe will have an impact on the market, investors haven’t heard them.

“The fact that they haven’t made any moves in this space is really to their detriment,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer of 50 Park Investments. “By the time they jump on the bandwagon, they may be too late, and if they don’t, they could get left behind. AI is taking the world by storm, with applications we wouldn’t have expected, and this could impact all areas of the chip space.”

Tech Chart of the Day

Nvidia’s surge this year has helped to power a strong rally in the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index, which closed Thursday at its highest since April 2022. The index jumped 6.8% following Nvidia’s forecast, its biggest gain since November, bringing its 2023 gain to 32%. While Nvidia is the biggest gainer among the index’s components, Advanced Micro Devices has also outperformed this year, up 88%.

Top Tech Stories

Marvell Technology Inc. surged after the chipmaker said it expects revenue from artificial intelligence to soar this year, capitalizing on a spending boom that also sent Nvidia on a record-setting rally this week.

Citigroup Inc. strategists raised US stocks to neutral and tech shares to overweight on the expected boost from artificial intelligence, expected end of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes and resilient American economic growth compared to China and Europe.

Nasdaq Inc. may be the coveted destination for tech companies looking to go public. But the exchange had to pull out all the stops to lure chip designer Arm Ltd., likely to be the largest initial public offering of the year.

Neuralink Corp., Elon Musk’s brain-implant company, said it received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to conduct human clinical trials.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said it plans to hire 15,000 people this year, pushing back on reports that the Chinese tech firm is laying off employees.

Global investors at the world’s largest venture capital firms including Accel and Sequoia Capital India are asking their portfolio companies the same question: How vulnerable are you to artificial intelligence?

National Amusements Inc., the Redstone family holding company that controls media giant Paramount Global, raised $125 million from an investment firm co-founded by computer billionaire Michael Dell in order to repay debt.

Workday Inc. rose after lifting its subscription revenue guidance, easing anxiety over the appetite for software spending among corporations. The company makes software for business tasks such as managing human resources.

--With assistance from Rheaa Rao.

(Updates to market open.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.