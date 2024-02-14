Intel Said to Seek $2 Billion from Partner for Irish Chip Plant

(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is seeking to raise at least $2 billion in equity to help fund a semiconductor fabrication facility in Ireland, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The chipmaking giant, which is working with an adviser, has begun soliciting interest from potential investors, said the people, who requested anonymity discussing confidential information.

An Intel representative declined to comment.

A transaction would follow the chipmaker’s 2022 deal with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, in which the firm agreed to invest as much as $15 billion for a 49% stake in Intel’s manufacturing expansion at its Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona.

