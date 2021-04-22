(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the world’s largest chipmaker, said 70 people working for a construction contractor at an expansion of the company’s manufacturing plant in Ireland have contracted Covid-19.

The chipmaker said Thursday that it was told about the outbreak this past weekend. Intel’s plant is in Leixlip, a town about 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) west of the center of Dublin.

“We understand the number of positive cases to be approximately 70, but it is a fluid situation,” Intel said in a statement. “Our contractor is actively working with the relevant Public Health authorities in conducting all of the necessary follow up. We are working to support them in whatever way we can -- to understand what has happened in this situation and how it can be addressed with corrective measures.”

Under new Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, Intel has committed to increasing spending on new plants and equipment to try to win back leadership in chip manufacturing technology and to increase capacity to make semiconductors for other companies amid shortages. The expansion at the Leixlip site began in 2019, Intel said.

“Our construction site remains operational with health and safety as the primary consideration at all stages,” the company said. “Intel is strictly adhering to official public health advice and guidance from the government and the industry.”

Irish broadcaster RTE earlier reported the outbreak.

(Updates with details about the plant expansion throughout.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.