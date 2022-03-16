(Bloomberg) -- Germany is looking to grant Intel Corp. more than 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in public funds to build a massive semiconductor plant, part of the European Union’s effort to build up domestic chip production, officials familiar with the negotiations said.

Intel will start work on a 17 billion euros ($18.7 billion) cutting-edge semiconductor production site in Magdeburg, Germany the company said Tuesday. Germany and Intel are still discussing the exact amount it could receive, but officials familiar with the matter said the government plans to give more than 5 billion euros in state aid.

The deal would need to be scrutinized and approved by the European Commission under the region’s state aid rules.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck’s office said that the final amount of the subsidy would depend on the talks with the Commission, but added that considering the “high” investment from Intel, public funds should be “in the billions.”

Construction at the site in Magdeburg will start in the first half of next year, with production to come online in 2027. The facility, which will create what Intel is calling “Silicon Junction” as the region will become a hub for chip production, will create 3,000 permanent high-tech jobs along with 7,000 construction jobs.

The EU has ambitious plans to become a key semiconductor producer with a goal of producing 20% of the world’s chip supply by 2030. The Commission also freed up public funding for the production of chips considered “first of a kind” in Europe with its 45-billion-euro Chips Act last month.

Intel’s German plant is the first announcement following the publication of the EU’s plan, which could make the region less dependent on Taiwan and South Korea for the cutting edge chips needed for high tech devices. At present, Germany stands to gain the most from the plans, with Magdeburg to become home to the biggest piece of Intel’s European expansion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is also considering to set up shop in the country.

Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said that both the EU and U.S. lost out on chip production in recent decades because Asian countries have heavily subsidized the industry. It is roughly 30% to 40% cheaper to build in Asia, he said.

“The EU Chip Act and the US Chips Act are designed to essentially level that playing field,” Gelsinger said to reporters on Tuesday.

Intel has told investors that it expects that as much as 30% of its planned spending on new plants and equipment will be provided by government subsidies. Gelsinger would not comment on the specific amount the company expected to receive from the German government on Tuesday but said “such investments as we’re announcing today are competitive with those that would occur elsewhere in the world so that the results of these manufacturing investments allow us to satisfy and compete in the world market.”

