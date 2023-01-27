(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. fell the most since July after giving one of the gloomiest quarterly forecasts in its history.

The shares declined 10% in early trading Friday in New York. The company late Thursday predicted a surprise loss in the current period and a sales range that missed analysts’ estimates by billions of dollars, the result of a personal-computer slump that has ravaged the chipmaker’s business. At the low end of Intel’s projections, revenue would be the smallest quarterly total since 2010.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.