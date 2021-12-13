1h ago
Intel to Invest $7 Billion on Manufacturing Plant in Malaysia
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7 billion) to expand its manufacturing capabilities in advanced semiconductor packaging technology in Penang, Malaysia, according to a press invitation on Monday.
- The chipmaker is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on the investment
- Intel CEO Patrick Paul Gelsinger, Malaysia’s Trade Minister Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority CEO Arham Abdul Rahman will be present, according to the invite
- The addition of advanced packaging capabilities to Intel’s operations in Malaysia will strengthen its supporting activities and its global service center, according to the invite
- The investment will position Malaysia as one of the key hubs for manufacturing and shared services
