(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. won another boost in its ongoing legal fight with European Union regulators over a one-time record antitrust fine of €1.06 billion ($1.15 billion).

Advocate General Laila Medina of the EU’s Court of Justice said in a non-binding opinion that regulators’ attempt to upend Intel’s victory in a lower court should fail, because they didn’t show the company abused its dominance in the market for PC chips to thwart rivals.

The bloc’s top court often follows such advice in its final rulings, which typically come several months afterwards.

Thursday’s opinion is in line with a shock ruling in 2022, that annulled a 2009 European Commission decision accusing Intel of violating antitrust law through illegal rebates to PC makers to squeeze out rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

The commission appealed its first big defeat in an antitrust case in more than 20 years — saying the judgment at the EU’s General Court was riddled with errors and it should be annulled. Its lawyers had locked horns with Intel over the economic analysis of the case and whether competitive risks were due to a lack of efficiency from rivals or by Intel’s alleged abusive behavior.

In the course of its antitrust probe, the commission alleged that Intel hindered competition by giving rebates to computer makers from 2002 until 2005 — if they bought at least 95% of PC chips from Intel. It said Intel imposed “restrictive conditions” for the remaining 5%, supplied by AMD, which struggled to overcome Intel’s hold on the market for processors that run the devices.

Fresh Penalty

The commission last year reimposed a smaller fine on Intel for “a previously established abuse of dominant position in the market for computer chips called x86 central processing units” after it found that Intel had “engaged in a series of anticompetitive practices aimed at excluding competitors from the relevant market in breach of EU antitrust rules.”

Intel has an appeal pending against the new fine. It’s also sued the commission to seek €593 million in interest.

The case is: C-240/22 P Commission v. Intel Corporation.

