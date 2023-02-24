(Bloomberg) -- More than 720,000 homes and businesses in Michigan still didn’t have power Friday morning after an extreme ice storm tore down thousands of electricity lines, snapped utility poles and toppled trees earlier in the week, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages across the US.

Michigan has been swept up in severe winter weather that also hit the western US this week, with California seeing rare blizzards on Friday.

Read more: Extreme Ice Storm Severely Hampers Michigan Power System

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.