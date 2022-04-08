(Bloomberg) -- A group of investors including the co-owners of Inter Miami CF and an Ares Management Corp. partner has agreed to buy a 51% stake in Spanish football club Real Zaragoza SAD.

Closing the deal depends on the club not being relegated from Spain’s second division this season and authorization by Spanish authorities, according to a statement on Friday. It will allow Zaragoza to cut its debt burden and increase its squad spending cap, according to the statement.

The group buying Zaragoza from Telefonica SA’s former chief executive officer, Cesar Alierta, includes the Mas Santos brothers. They co-own U.S. club Inter Miami, together with Ares and former English star player David Beckham.

Zaragoza’s new owners also include Jim Miller, partner and co-head of Ares’s U.S. direct lending business; Jim Carpenter, chairman of merchant banking boutique Riverside Management Group; and Joseph Oughourlian and Gustavo Serpa. Oughourlian and Serpa are the global and Colombia CEOs, respectively, at Amber Capital, which has already invested in football clubs in Colombia and France.

Real Zaragoza went into administration in 2011 and was relegated to the second division two years later. The club achieved its most significant result in 1995, when it won the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, beating England’s Arsenal FC in the final.

