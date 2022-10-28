Inter Milan’s Chairman Says Team Not for Sale as Club Trims Losses

(Bloomberg) -- FC Internazionale Milano SpA’s chairman reiterated on Friday that the Italian Serie A football team isn’t for sale.

“The club’s future and my group’s long-term commitment to the company have always been crystal clear,” said Steven Zhang, who in addition to his role as Inter’s chairman serves as president of Suning International Ltd.

“We continue to focus on ourselves, we are not talking to investors,” Zhang said at a news conference in Milan.

Earlier in the week, Zhang had denied media reports that the Milan-based football club was for sale. Suning Holdings Group Co. is the team’s majority owner.

Inter trimmed its losses 43% for the year ending June 30, as the easing of Covid-related restrictions allowed fans to return to San Siro stadium in the second half of the season.

“For the first time since the pandemic, we have a return to a positive trend,” Corporate Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Antonello said at the club’s post-results news conference.

Still, the club racked up losses of €140 million ($139 million) for the year, and it continues to wrestle with a heavy debt load. Suning has said it will back the club by guaranteeing financial support.

Junk Bonds

Inter has €415 million of junk-rated bonds maturing in 2027 issued out of an entity which houses the club’s sponsorships and media rights. The bonds are trading at a discount of 6 cents versus their face value, according to CBBT pricing compiled by Bloomberg.

The club carried out the bond sale earlier this year, paying up to reschedule its existing debt but also closing the transaction before credit markets turned sour following the breakout of the war in Ukraine.

Inter now pays €28 million per year to service its bond debt, up from €20.7 million with the previous notes, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Moreover, to weather the gap in finances experienced during the pandemic, the club had to seek emergency financing with Oaktree Capital Management, which issued a €275 million credit line in 2021.

Inter’s executives on Friday also highlighted the importance of the new stadium project, which the club is currently working on with its Milan-based rival AC Milan SpA.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.