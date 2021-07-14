(Bloomberg) -- InterCement Participacoes SA is considering whether to postpone an initial public offering of its Brazilian unit, a transaction that could have raised as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is struggling to find investors to buy its shares within the marketed range of between 18.20 to 25.50 reais each, according to the people, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public yet. Investors have signaled interest on the deal below that range, but the company is resisting lowering prices, one of the people said.

Talks are still ongoing and no final decision has been made yet, with the company still hoping price the transaction near the low-end of the range, the people said. The deal is scheduled to price today.

A representative for InterCement declined to comment.

Intercement was trying to take advantage of rebounding cement sales in Brazil to pull off the transaction but ended up facing a tough market for IPOs in the nation. Over the past few days, logistics firm BBM Logistica canceled its IPO and aluminum firm Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio priced its transaction below the low-end of the indicative range.

The cement maker, which also operates in Argentina, Egypt, Mozambique and South Africa, was planning on listing its Intercement Brasil SA unit in the local exchange. The transaction could raise about 5.1 billion reais ($1 billion) if the deal was priced at the high-end of the marketed range and over-allotments were fully sold, according to calculations based on the preliminary prospectus.

Banks running the deal are Bradesco BBI, Bank of America, Itau BBA, JPMorgan and UBS-BB.

