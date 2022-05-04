(Bloomberg) -- Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is weighing a deal to acquire mortgage-lending software and analytics provider Black Knight Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies could reach a deal in the coming weeks, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Talks could still fall apart and Black Knight could sell itself to another suitor or choose to remain independent, they said.

ICE and other exchange operators have been branching into data and other areas of fintech in recent years as growth stalled in the traditional exchange business. Black Knight would complement Ellie Mae Inc., the mortgage-software provider that ICE agreed to buy for $11 billion in 2020.

Black Knight rose 10% to $70.19 at 2:19 p.m. in New York trading Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $10.9 billion. ICE fell 4.2% to $109.63, for a market value of about $61.4 billion.

Representatives for ICE and Black Knight didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Black Knight has been exploring a sale after receiving takeover interest from private equity firms, Bloomberg News reported last month. Based in Jacksonville, Florida, the company provides software, data and analytics to the mortgage and home equity lending and servicing and real estate industries.

