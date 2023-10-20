(Bloomberg) -- Good morning. It’s almost the weekend — and we just got an upbeat update from InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, which operates brands including Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza. The group’s occupancy in the third quarter was just one percentage point behind 2019 and revenue per available room in China jumped 43%, way ahead of analysts’ expectations.

Yet, there was one red flag: the company said “some short-term financing challenges” are holding back new hotel developments. It’s worth keeping an eye on this trend given the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates.

The Telegraph newspaper group and Spectator magazine officially launched auctions for the titles, marking the start of the biggest media sales in the UK for years.

The auctions are expected to draw widespread interest. One contender is a consortium led by hedge fund founders Paul Marshall and US billionaire Ken Griffin. They may go up against rival media groups like Daily Mail & General Trust Plc, Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. and National World Plc, as well as German media group Axel Springer SE

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said pay growth is still too high to be consistent with getting inflation down to target, as data earlier this week failed to show wage growth slipping in August.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Bailey said he “wasn’t surprised” by Wednesday’s inflation reading that indicated consumer prices rising 6.7% from a year ago in September, the same pace as in August

Meanwhile, retail sales tumbled more than expected and UK consumer confidence fell the most since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The increasing squeeze on household budgets from inflation and higher interest rates has slammed consumer confidence levels in the UK and those factors are partly blamed for the weaker retail sales than had been expected too.

But the key question about retail sales in the UK is always the weather. Unseasonably warm weather in September means that sales for the autumn clothing ranges that retailers have filled their racks with suffers. So it is not whether the weather has been hot or cold, but whether the weather has been too hot or too cold at the wrong time of year that often determines how retailers perform.

— Sam Unsted

Jordan Rochester, a FX strategist who’s also known as “Mr. Brexit,” is leaving Nomura. The firm is cutting roughly 20 staffers after a review of its markets and investment banking businesses. Meanwhile, Rokos CEO Mark Edwards is set to step down early next year. And Citigroup hired Credit Suisse health-care dealmaker Scott Bardo, while HSBC tapped former CS banker Jasper Reiser to lead its equity private placements team in EMEA.

We’re entering peak earnings season next week, with updates from FTSE 100 bellwethers including consumer firms Unilever Plc and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, miner Anglo American Plc, British Airways owner IAG Group SA, as well as the three big UK-focused lenders Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group Plc.

