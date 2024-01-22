(Bloomberg) -- About nine banks are currently vying for a regional share of an ESG debt market that Barclays Plc estimates has the potential to grow to $800 billion.

Just a few years ago, Credit Suisse was the only commercial bank arranging debt for nature swaps, bringing in private investors to help sovereign refinancings tied to nature conservation commitments. Last year, Bank of America Corp. became the second global lender to join the market when it completed a deal for Gabon. And Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Citigroup Inc., BNP Paribas SA, Standard Chartered Plc and Barclays have all signaled they’re exploring similar transactions.

“We see different banks very well prepared to undertake this type of transaction,” Joan Prats, lead financial specialist at the Inter-American Development Bank, said in an interview. “It’s impressive how they’ve responded to this market opportunity.” He says IDB is aware of “eight or nine” banks that are currently looking at debt-for-nature swaps in Latin America and the Caribbean alone.

Such deals are a form of what’s known as blended finance, whereby private investors are persuaded to enter risky markets made more attractive with guarantees and other de-risking tools provided by multilateral development banks such as IDB. The Washington-based group is currently in talks regarding several deals, Prats said.

“We are having very active discussions and on different topics,” he said. That includes expanding the marine conservation focus that has characterized past deals to include forestry, he said.

The Inter-American Development Bank has been a key actor in arranging such swaps, in which it has typically taken care of repayment guarantees, while US International Development Finance Corp. has offered political risk insurance.

Deals arranged by Bank of America and Credit Suisse, which was absorbed into UBS Group AG last year, have so far been bespoke affairs arranged around the individual circumstances of specific borrowers. The goal was to achieve environmental impact rather than to make it easier for private investors to get involved, according to bankers close to those transactions who asked not to be identified by name discussing sensitive considerations.

But Prats at IDB says the methodology is being “standardized.” While Credit Suisse bankers were “pioneers,” it’s now “a more open market, and that’s good,” he said.

The pool of institutional investors in such swaps has so far been limited. Nuveen, a unit of the US’s TIAA, as well as Legal & General Investment Management and Nordea Asset Management are among a small handful of investors to have bought debt-for-nature swaps in the past two years.

Other major investors say they’d like to see changes in how such deals are structured before they consider buying the swaps. The products were “a great idea originally, but it’s difficult to really find the target audience,” said Viktor Szabo, investment director for emerging markets debt at Abrdn Plc. “They’re typically small, illiquid and not really yielding structures so not really a good fit for our portfolios.”

Fund managers also have found the swaps difficult to allocate, given their emerging-market status combined with Treasury-market yields.

Last week, StanChart Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters used a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos to suggest that limited expertise among ESG investors coupled with complex, bespoke projects is preventing ESG funds from being disbursed effectively.

Enhancing access to capital markets is widely touted as a solution, but that “assumes all those ESG funds are actually deployable into sustainable projects,” Winters said. “The fact is, they’re not.”

“Asset managers buy what’s easy for them to buy,” Winters said. “Not because it’s the right thing to do.”

During the COP28 summit in Dubai last year, a group of eight multilateral development banks and development finance institutions, including IDB, announced a joint commitment to help increase “the effectiveness, efficiency, affordability, accessibility, availability, and scalability” of debt-for-nature swaps and similar financing structures.

“There’s always a tension between standardization and bringing more innovation,” Prats said. “The market needs to be more sophisticated in its understanding of these structures, and that’s evolving.”

