(Bloomberg) -- A member of Nigeria’s monetary policy committee wants the central bank to aggressively hike interest rates to fight inflation in Africa’s largest economy.

The Central Bank of Nigeria raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in almost six years in May, by 150 basis points to 13%. Inflation hit an 11-month high of 17.7% in May, up from 16.8% in April.

“I am not sure that a one-off increase in the policy rate would do the magic of reining in inflation,” Festus Adenikinju, a member of the central bank’s monetary policy committee, said after its May 23-24 meeting, according to a statement published by the bank on Wednesday night. He added that it is likely that inflation maintains its current growth trajectory in the near term.

Adenikinju, who voted for the May rate hike, said the bank should be “overly aggressive” in addressing inflation, which he called “a major threat to economic growth and employment generation.” The bank’s next monetary policy meeting is in July.

