(Bloomberg) -- With bond traders preparing for a summer lull, quite possibly until the Jackson Hole symposium in August, there has been an increase in interest for carry trades in a bid to generate returns.

Interest rate volatility has retreated under the weight of option sales from investors betting on a calm summer, with a Cboe gauge of implied price swings falling to the lowest since March. The selling of Treasury options though so-called strangles -- a sale of an out of the money put and call option -- is one popular trade that enhances returns by collecting premiums, though it comes with the risk of uncapped losses should volatility rise.

Goldman, Morgan Stanley Back Bets on Lower Bond Volatility

“The longer it takes central banks to taper, the more important positive carry becomes,” wrote strategists at Morgan Stanley including Matthew Hornbach in a note to clients Friday. “We suggest investors keep trades that harvest rolldown and carry as yields remain range bound.”

A so-called carry and rolldown in Treasuries aims to earn returns from the bond’s coupon and some capital appreciation as it slides down the yield curve toward maturity. This is most favorable in the 6-year part of the curve, where investors can earn around 10 basis points for three months, according to calculations by Bloomberg.

A similar strategy in the swap market offers similar returns as investors can earn what’s known as a rolldown by going long -- receiving in trader parlance -- one-year forward two-year U.S. dollar interest-rate swaps. That strategy can earn 10 basis points for three months, according to calculations by Bloomberg.

However, both of these carry trades are exposed to the same risk, a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve which sends yields climbing as rate hike expectations rise.

For those willing to look further afield, lending out U.S. dollars for the Brazilian real in FX swap markets, and depositing the funds overseas can earn in the region of 50 basis points for three months.

