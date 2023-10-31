Central banks in the U.S. and Canada may both be done with rate hikes, but they could take divergent monetary policy paths within the next year, economists say.



The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to announce a rate pause on Wednesday for the second straight meeting, after the Bank of Canada left rates on hold at five per cent in October for the second month in a row.

“We think policy rates have peaked in both the U.S. and Canada,” Sal Guatieri, director and senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, told BNNBloomberg.ca in an interview on Monday.



Inflation is slowing in both countries, which is influencing central banks to remain on the sidelines, Guatieri said. However, he flagged that the Canadian economy appears to be slowing while the U.S. economy continues to accelerate.



“We think the Canadian economy will be stagnant for the next few quarters and will require rate cuts sooner than the U.S. to get growth going again,” he stated.



WHEN TO EXPECT RATE CUTS?



Guatieri said the fact that Canada’s economy is lagging behind the U.S. may prompt a the Bank of Canada to easy monetary policy earlier than its U.S. counterpart.



“Canadian consumers are much more indebted than their American counterparts … so the (Bank of Canada) will be more inclined to hold the line on further rate hikes and will ease before the Fed,” he said.



While cutting rates may help ease pressure on indebted Canadian consumers, another economist said it would be unwise for the Bank of Canada to cut rates first.



“It would be a mistake if the (Bank of Canada) eased before or more than the Fed,” Derek Holt, head of Capital Markets Economics at Scotiabank, told BNNBloomberg.ca in an email on Monday.



Holt argued that inflation risks are higher in Canada than in the U.S. due factors much beyond mortgage rate resets and indebtedness.



As examples, Holt pointed to an undervalued Canadian dollar, high immigration numbers, low housing supply, strong wage gains, high energy prices, as well as elevated consumer and business inflation expectations.



Due to these higher inflation risks, Holt said he does not expect the Bank of Canada to cut rates first.



"We have the Fed and (Bank of Canada) converging toward the same policy rates in our forecasts which implies that we think Canada faces more inflation risk than the U.S. over time,” he said.



ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE

Economists attributed recent weakness in the Canadian dollar to differences between the Canadian and U.S. economic performance.

"One weight on the currency, and/or a lift for the U.S. dollar, has been the extreme separation in relative growth performances in recent quarters,” Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note last week.

In per capita terms, U.S. GDP has seen more than two per cent growth in the past year, while Canada’s has declined by more than two per cent, which Porter called “a staggering divergence.”

He said it is a result of Canada’s household sector being more strained from rate hikes in Canada and the U.S. economy being lifted by more forceful U.S. fiscal policy.

"Normally, there tends to be little daylight between GDP growth rates in North America, with Canada’s outlook so closely tied to the fate of its neighbour ... but the playbook was cast aside,” he wrote.