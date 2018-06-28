(Bloomberg) -- The Interior Department’s inspector general will investigate Secretary Ryan Zinke’s involvement in a land deal with a property development group backed by Halliburton Co. Chairman David J. Lesar, the IG said in a letter released by House Democrats.

The watchdog office agreed to look into the matter after House Democrats asked them to look into whether Zinke used his office for personal financial gain, and released internal emails that showed Zinke met with Lesar, Lesar’s son John, and Montana developer Casey Malmquist in his office in August.

Zinke’s official calendar for that day, which is routinely released to the public, withholds the meeting’s attendees and the subject matter, Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee said.

The project in Zinke’s home town of Whitefish, Montana, involves a parcel of land in between land owned by Zinke and land owned by a foundation he started, according to a letter Representative Raul Grijalva, the committee’s top Democrat, sent requesting the investigation.

The foundation is allowing Lesar and his family to use a portion of its land as a parking lot for the development, which envisions the construction of a hotel, microbrewery, restaurant and other businesses on the site of a former timber mill along the Whitefish River.

If the project goes ahead, it would substantially increase the value of the land owned by Zinke, Democrats said in their request for an investigation.

Halliburton, one of the largest oilfield services companies in the world, routinely has business before the Interior Department, which has moved to lessen regulation of fracking and increase oil and gas development on federal land -- moves that would benefit the company.

“The email and meeting with Malmquist and the Lesars raises troubling questions about whether Secretary Zinke has used federal resources and his position as Secretary of the Interior for personal financial gain, and whether he or other DOI staff is actively trying to cover it up,” Grijalva and two other Democrats wrote in their letter to deputy inspector general Mary Kendall.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ari Natter in Washington at anatter5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jon Morgan at jmorgan97@bloomberg.net, Ros Krasny, Elizabeth Wasserman

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.