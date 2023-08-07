(Bloomberg) -- International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. fell after slashing its full-year sales guidance as customers pull back on spending while working through their stashes of products instead of replenishing their pantries.

Shares dropped as much as 20% in late trading on Monday after the release of quarterly results.

IFF, which provides ingredients, flavors and scents for industries including food and beverage and home and personal care, reported lower volumes in the second quarter. This reflects “the broader macroeconomic challenges facing our industry,” Frank Clyburn, chief executive officer of IFF, said in a statement. Volumes aren’t expected to recover during the second part of the year as previously anticipated, the company said.

The company now expects full-year sales to be in the range of $11.3 billion to $11.6 billion, down from the previous guidance of about $12.3 billion and below the Bloomberg consensus of $12.17 billion.

IFF took a one-time inventory writedown of $44 million related to cost fluctuations for locust bean kernels, which are used to create a thickening agent.

The company is also undergoing a portfolio transformation as part of a broader improvement plan. It has launched the sale of a cosmetics business and divested three other divisions.

