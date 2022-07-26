(Bloomberg) -- The International Space Station has been buzzing with US astronauts and Russian cosmonauts in recent days. But that scene may already belong to a waning era of cooperation, after the top Russian space official said his country is pulling out of the program.

Tension over the war in Ukraine has cast a pall over the orbiting symbol of US-Russian diplomacy, leading to threats earlier this year by Moscow to end its participation.

Yuri Borisov, who took over the space agency Roscosmos earlier this month, on Tuesday told President Vladimir Putin in a televised meeting the decision to leave after 2024 had been made. Putin appointed Borisov earlier this month.

NASA plans to operate the space station through 2030. The US space agency didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The first parts of the space station were sent aloft in 1998, and the facility has been continuously inhabited since 2000. It orbits about 250 miles (400 kilometers) above the Earth.

NASA and Roscosmos recently said they’d agreed to resume having crew members ride to the space station on each others’ rockets. Those rides could continue for the next two years before Russia said it would pull out.

NASA used Russian Soyuz spacecraft to transport astronauts to and from the ISS after retiring its space shuttle fleet in 2011. The U.S. space agency is now relying more on private space flights including launches from Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Five space agencies (the Canadian Space Agency, the European Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, NASA, and Roscosmos) operate the station, with each responsible for managing and controlling the hardware it provides.

On Monday, cosmonauts worked on a cardiac experiment and stowed equipment, while astronauts tended to a biology project and checked plumbing, NASA said in a blog post.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.