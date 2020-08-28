(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.

Sweden faces a milder recession this year than many economies in the euro area, yet its high exposure to international value chains is its Achilles heel. Exports crashed almost 20% in the second quarter as shipments of investment goods fell and lower net exports explain more than a third of the decline in quarterly gross domestic product, according to Bloomberg Economics. The flip side of this heavy reliance on exports is that a global recovery will also have a substantial positive impact.

