May 19, 2023
Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant for Lebanon Central Bank Governor
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Interpol issued an arrest order for Lebanon’s central bank Governor Riad Salameh, days after France issued a warrant on allegations of graft against the official much blamed for the country’s financial implosion.
Lebanon’s public prosecutor’s office will summon Salameh next week, state-run National News Agency reported.
Earlier this week, a French judge issued an arrest warrant for Salameh after he failed to heed a summons to appear for questioning, Bloomberg has reported.
Lebanon’s Central Banker Faces French Arrest Warrant on Graft
The governor, who is set to leave his post later this year, is one of the suspects in a joint investigation by France, Germany and Luxembourg that’s probing money laundering and embezzling public funds in Lebanon between 2002 and 2021. Lebanese authorities are also investigating him in the same case.
The investigation centers on allegations that Salameh indirectly benefited from the sale of Lebanese Eurobonds and treasury bills. Also of interest to European and Lebanese authorities is the relationship between Salameh’s brother and the brokerage firm Forry Associates Ltd., which allegedly charged commissions on the debt sale to investors including local banks.
Both Salameh and his brother Raja have denied the allegations. Salameh has said that the cases are part of a media campaign to tarnish his image. He has also said that he would appeal the French arrest warrant.
Central Banker Behind Lebanon Financial Engineering Set to Leave
