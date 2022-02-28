(Bloomberg) -- South Africa obtained Interpol issued red notices for two Gupta brothers wanted in the country on charges of money laundering.

The notices were obtained for Rajesh and Atul Gupta, Hermione Cronje, head of South Africa’s Investigating Directorate, said by phone on Monday. Interpol approved the notices last month and then had to take other steps to clear them, she said.

“We received confirmation of them today,” Cronje said.

The Gupta brothers have fought the application of the red notices on the basis that they are victims of a political witch hunt in South Africa.

