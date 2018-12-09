(Bloomberg) -- Interserve Plc, which builds and maintains structures for the British government, is in discussions with its bankers about ways to cut its debt after seeing revenue decline in the U.K. construction unit.

It is working on a deleveraging plan that will target leverage of approximately 1.5 times net debt/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the company said Sunday. Interserve may amend its current financing agreements, including the extension of the maturity dates and repayment of existing facilities, it said.

Interserve, whose shares have declined more than 70 percent this year, said Nov. 23 that it expected year-end net debt of as much as 650 million pounds ($827 million). It installed a new management team at the end of 2017, and has pledged to cut as much as 50 million pounds in annual costs by 2020. Interserve’s troubles come almost a year after the collapse of rival Carillion Plc, a government contractor that filed for liquidation.

“Although the form of the deleveraging plan remains to be finalized, it is likely to involve the conversion of a substantial proportion of the group’s external borrowings into new equity, an element of which may be sold to existing shareholders and potentially other investors,” the company said. “If implemented in this form, the deleveraging plan could result in material dilution for current Interserve shareholders.”

Shareholders will get to vote on the plan in early 2019. The company also said that its businesses are operating in line with its expectations for the year that ends Dec. 31.

Interserve shares rose 50 pence, or 2.1 percent, Friday to 24.50 pounds, giving the company a market value of 36.7 million pounds.

