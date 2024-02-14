(Bloomberg) -- Options traders are betting on further declines in the yen and potential intervention by Japanese officials, with open interest for near-date CME yen contracts hitting a 17-year high.

The rise in open interest as of Tuesday’s close eclipsed levels seen prior to interventions by Japanese officials in June 2022.

“Some of the recent rapid moves are in line with fundamentals, but some are clearly speculative,” Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs and Japan’s top currency chief said after higher-than-expected US inflation data led to a 1% fall in the yen. Kanda said Japanese authorities are ready to take appropriate steps as needed.

Trading volumes are low on Wednesday, suggesting that traders are sticking to their positions. The yen is up 0.2% at 150.50.

In Japan, Tokyo’s Click365 open interest on the dollar contracts are close to levels seen in November, when the dollar-yen exchange rate was approaching its 2023 high at 151.91.

Speculative trading in the greenback by Japanese investors is also visible in US equity contracts. Open interest in Dow Jones Index futures based in Tokyo have risen tenfold in the past four months, peaking February 7.

Yen options indicate some excessive dollar bullishness. One-week risk reversals are trading near par for the first time since July.

Still, not all indicators point to concerns about ongoing yen weakness or the potential for intervention, as longer-dated risk reversals remain yen bullish. Option convexity, a measure of expected outlier movements, is less that half of what it was the two other times spot traded above 150.

