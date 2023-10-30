(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo SpA agreed to buy Romania’s First Bank from its private equity owner JC Flowers & Co. as part of a plan to expand in European countries where it’s already active.

The Milan-based lender has now wrapped up months of talks and signed an accord to purchase First Bank, Intesa said in a statement, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report. The lender declined to disclose terms of the transaction.

The Italian lender paid about €130 million ($138 million) for First Bank, below its book value, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Read More: Intesa Said in Talks to Buy Romania’s First Bank From JC Flowers

Intesa, Italy’s biggest bank, has been scouting for bolt-on acquisitions in key European and Mediterranean rim countries to strengthen some core activities, Marco Elio Rottigni, head of its International Subsidiary Banks Division, said in an interview with Bloomberg in August.

“This operation doubles our presence in Romania, a high-growth country with strong ties to Italy,” Rottigni said in a statement Monday. The purchase “fits well with our strategy to capture value-driven opportunities while maintaining our focus on organic growth, aimed at driving profitability.”

Intesa operates a unit in Romania housing about €1.5 billion in assets and serving more than 60,000 clients. The acquisition will allow the bank to double its presence in the country.

Romania Banking

Bucharest-based First Bank provides a range of products and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized companies and larger corporate clients. JC Flowers bought First Bank from Greece’s Piraeus Bank in 2018. A year later, it took over smaller rival Leumi, which was incorporated into the First Bank brand.

Romania’s banking industry has been highly profitable in recent years, with a record cumulated profit of over 10 billion lei ($2 billion) in 2022. That’s triggered a wave of consolidation, with smaller lenders trying to take advantage of the favorable environment and boost their valuations in a search for buyers.

Italy’s UniCredit SpA last week agreed to acquire Athens-based Alpha Bank’s Romania unit, in a move that will allow it to jump ahead of Societe Generale’s BRD unit for the No. 3 spot by assets, after several unsuccessful attempts to boost its market share locally.

UniCredit was among the lenders interested in buying OTP Bank Nyrt.’s Romanian unit, and it also looked at First Bank last year, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

--With assistance from Jan-Henrik Förster.

(Updates with terms in third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.