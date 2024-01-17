(Bloomberg) -- Intesa Sanpaolo SpA will boost its wealth management business to grow profitability even as interest rates are expected to start declining soon, Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina said.

“We have already selected 100 billion euros of wealth of our clients that can be converted into wealth management products,” Messina said in a Bloomberg TV interview from Davos on Wednesday. “It is a massive amount that can be transformed into fees and commission.”

The effect will ensure that the Italian bank can keep delivering net income growth this year and next even though the European Central Bank will start cutting interest rates after the summer, the CEO said.

Intesa has benefited strongly from rising interest rates, boosting profitability over the past quarters. The effect is now nearing its peak as rate hikes have come to an end, with ECB President Christine Lagarde saying in a Bloomberg interview earlier in the day that the central bank is likely to cut rates in the summer.

Messina indicated in the interview that he’s unlikely to chase deals as a way to grow the bank as potentially interesting targets are too pricey.

Wealth management companies would be the only targets Messina said he’d pursue but those are “very limited and very expensive,” Messina said. Instead he’ll focus on channeling the 100 billion euros ($109 billion) he’s identified into wealth management products, which would be “more or less” equivalent to buying a mid-sized European wealth management firm, he said.

