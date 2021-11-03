(Bloomberg) -- Intesa Sanpaolo SpA posted higher-than-expected third quarter profit aided by lower provisions for bad loans, as Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina joins European peers in taking a more optimistic view of the economy.

Net income of 983 million euros ($1.14 billion) beat the 811 million-euro estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The result was also boosted by rising earnings from insurance, fees and trading.

The bank said it expects net income in 2021 to exceed 4 billion euros and reiterated its dividend policy of a payout ratio of 70%, to be partially distributed as interim dividend this year.

Intesa joins its main Italian rival, UniCredit SpA, in boosting results by putting aside less cash for doubtful loans as pandemic restrictions ease. The bank almost halved provisions for bad loans from a year earlier, and the non-performing loan ratio fell to 3.8% at the end of September from 4.1% at end of June.

The results are not comparable with the 3.8 billion euros profit in the third quarter last year, which was boosted by 3.3 billion euros of badwill linked to the acquisition of UBI Banca, an accounting quirk used to reflect the purchase of businesses that trade at a discount.

European lenders including Erste Group Bank AG, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, and Banco Santander SA are setting aside less money for doubtful loans or even releasing such provisions, bolstering their profits.

Andrea Enria, the European Central Bank’s head of supervision said on Tuesday that banks shouldn’t “jump the gun” and “create profitability now that they could regret later.”

Messina’s pivot to focusing on wealth management, private banking and insurance has granted Italy’s biggest bank alternative sources of growth while interest rates remain low. The chief executive, who led a takeover of smaller rival Unione di Banche Italiane SpA last year to cement the bank’s leading position, plans to present a new 4-year strategy in February.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.