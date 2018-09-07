(Bloomberg) -- Intesa Sanpaolo SpA slightly increased its holdings of Italian sovereign debt in recent months in anticipation of a narrowing of the spread between Italian and German bonds.

Italy’s second-biggest bank has increased its exposure “a little bit” during the summer, because “it was very convenient,” Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy. The executive didn’t disclose the size.

This summer, markets turned their attention to Italy’s budget, sending bond yields higher in response to the new government’s expensive electoral promises. Those pledges include hefty tax cuts and some form of universal income for the poor that could have a negative impact on the country’s debt and deficit.

European Rules

“I expect the budget to be within European rules,” Gros-Pietro said, adding that once investors are reassured about the government’s spending plans, the spread will decrease.

Intesa is acting on maturities and hedging to limit the effects of a negative performance, he said. At the end of June, Intesa’s total exposure to the country’s government bonds, including securities at its insurance business, amounted to 75.2 billion euros ($87 billion). As regards the 28.4 billion euros in bonds related to the banking business, Intesa said it shortened the duration to about 3 months from 4.8 years by hedging it.

On Intesa’s expansion plans in asset management, Gros-Pietro said that although the bank is “not really looking for a partner,” it is open to that option for its Eurizon Capital fund management unit.

--With assistance from Francine Lacqua and Flavia Rotondi.

To contact the reporters on this story: Sonia Sirletti in Milan at ssirletti@bloomberg.net;Chiara Albanese in Rome at calbanese10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Alessandra Migliaccio, Kevin Costelloe

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.