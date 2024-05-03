(Bloomberg) -- Intesa Sanpaolo SpA posted higher first-quarter earnings as Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina expands fees from wealth management and insurance as alternative source of income.

Net income in the three first months of the year rose 18% to €2.3 billion. Revenue gained 11% on higher fees and income from lending, the bank said in a statement on Friday, confirming its profit and payout guidance.

Shares of the lender declined as much as 2.3% after the announcement, with analysts citing the lack of a positive surprise in the lender’s outlook.

“While the figures are as good as expected, there is no surprise in earnings or in guidance,” said Stefano Girola, chief investment officer of FI-MEP srl, an Italian family office. “We are probably very close to, if not at peak profits.”

Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina is counting on growth in insurance, asset and wealth management to lift fee income as the benefit from higher interest rates is expected to fade. Earlier this year, the CEO announced a new organizational structure aimed at accelerating growth of fee-generated income, by unifying the wealth management, insurance and private banking divisions.

Intesa reiterated it expects profit will increase further, with a net income above €8 billion both this year and next as it benefits from higher fees and commissions as well as hedges put in place to protect against declining rates. The CEO, who has courted investors with some of the biggest payouts over the past years, announced in February a new share buyback — scheduled to start in June — worth about €1.7 billion.

“Outlook unchanged, which might disappoint some since consensus is already there,” Hugo Cruz, an analyst at KBW, wrote in a note. “We think these results are solid.”

Intesa’s common equity tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 13.3%, including accruals for the planned buyback and dividends.

While the bank keeps cutting administrative costs, it is using resources to invest in technology as it moves its core systems to the cloud. The cost to income ratio in March reached the lowest ever level at 38.2%.

Messina has often said the bank‘s cleanup is still a priority. That deleveraging is proceeding with the bank setting aside €236 million provisions for souring loans, while so-called overlays against potential losses stood at about €900 million.

Intesa still has a unit in Russia, which it is trying to sell. Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a sale to local management in September but the deal has not progressed since. The lender has already written down the entire equity value of its Russian unit

Intesa is still seeking to finalize a disposal, Messina said in February, adding that ongoing bureaucratic hurdles and the impact of sanctions mean that it “is not easy” to sell the unit and the bank still maintains its exposure.

