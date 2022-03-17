(Bloomberg) -- Intesa Sanpaolo SpA said its net income target for 2022 is under review as the Italian lender assesses the effect on its business of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Intesa Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina said he couldn’t as of today confirm the bank would hit its 2022 profit goal of 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion), according to comments he made to investors at a conference organized by Morgan Stanley on Thursday and obtained by Bloomberg. The impact will be “absolutely manageable” and the bank will deliver “good profitability in any scenario,” he said.

Italy’s largest lender earlier this week detailed the extent of its loan exposure to Russia at some 5.1 billion euros, which is substantially smaller than that of its main rival UniCredit SpA. Messina argued that the cash flow of its main industrial clients remained “solid” due to continued energy sales by Russia, and that would help the bank limit potential losses.

A spokesman for Intesa declined to comment on the CEO’s remarks. Intesa shares extended declines after the report, down 5.2% in Milan trading as of 2:36 p.m. That compares with a decline of over 2% in the STOXXEurope 600 Banks Index.

Last month Intesa announced a plan to return more than 22 billion euros to investors in the period through 2025, while paying out 70% of annual earnings to shareholders through cash dividends on earnings generated between 2021 and 2025, and buying back 3.4 billion euros of shares this year.

Dividend Confirmed

On Thursday, Messina said that without the impact of the war, the bank would have stuck with the 5 billion euro target for this year. He also said that dividend payout target of 70% is confirmed as well as all the bank’s goals for 2023 onward, in any scenario.

The lender, like most of its peers is reviewing its presence in Russia in the wake of the war. Messina said that even though from a geopolitical perspective there’s reason to exit, in practice it is not easy as a buyer would need to be found for the assets.

On Thursday, Raiffeisen Bank International AG, which has the largest presence of any foreign lender in Russia, reversed its earlier position and said it was evaluating an exit.

(Updates with shares in fifth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.