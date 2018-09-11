(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s largest debt collector says the strategic partnership it entered with Intesa Sanpaolo SpA in Italy has been followed by expressions of interest from other European banks considering similar deals.

"We’ve had many discussions with interested bank leaders that have wanted to learn more about the structure in the Intesa deal," Intrum AB Chief Executive Officer Mikael Ericson said in an interview in Stockholm. "I see possibilities for partnerships similar to the Intesa deal in other European countries."

After the meltdown in global financial markets in 2008 and the European debt crisis a few years later, banks in the region racked up hundreds of billions of euros in non-performing loans that many lenders are now trying to remove from their balance sheets. Most of that soured credit is in southern Europe, where the ratio of non-performing loans ranges from 11 percent in Italy, to 15 percent in Portugal, 39 percent in Cyprus to 45 percent in Greece, according to the European Banking Authority.

That’s where Intrum, which operates in 24 European countries and has been expanding in Italy, Spain and Greece in recent years, comes into the picture.

"The only thing we work with are late payments, Ericson said. "We’ve done that for a 100 years. It’s all we do."

The Intesa transaction got a lot of attention because it allowed the Italian bank to sell big volumes of non-performing loans and because of the way in which the transaction was carried out. Rather than holding an auction of the NPLs with several bidders, Intrum and Intesa held exclusive talks over several months. Ericson says that process allowed them to put a correct valuation on the assets.

"The bank could add and remove portfolio assets to meet our demands without compromising its own needs," he said. "We found a good balance, and it took six months. We put a lot of resources into making this deal happen."

As that deal draws to a close, with Intrum expecting it to be completed in November, Ericson expects other banks to follow. He says the talks Intrum is holding are currently "more on an interest level," but there’s "been a change since the spring.”

“We see that interest has increased,” he said.

