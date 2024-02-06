(Bloomberg) -- Intesa Sanpaolo SpA announced a new share buyback worth almost €1.7 billion ($1.8 billion) as higher interest rates continue to fuel earnings at Italy’s largest bank.

The repurchase program, scheduled to start in June, complements €5.4 billion in cash dividends, bringing payouts on last year’s earnings to €7.1 billion. While Intesa didn’t give the exact buyback amount, Bloomberg calculated the size based on its guidance that it will be equal to about 55 basis points of its common equity tier 1 ratio.

Intesa announced the plan alongside fourth-quarter results that showed net income rising 49% from a year earlier, in line with analysts’ expectation. The firm forecast profit will increase further, with a net income above €8 billion both this year and next as it benefits from higher fees and commissions as well as hedges put in place to protect against declining rates.

Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina, 61, last year raised the bank’s guidance three times as higher rates lifted income from lending. Now he’s counting on growth in insurance, asset and wealth management to lift fee income and continue a 70% payout policy that’s among the most generous in European finance.

Shares of the lender rose as much as 3.2% after the announcement and were up 1.8% at 1:42 p.m. in Milan. They’ve outperformed an index of European banks over the past year, while trailing rival UniCredit SpA.

UniCredit on Monday surged to the highest in more than eight years after boosting shareholder returns on 2023 profit to €8.6 billion, once again raising the payout benchmark for European banks.

Both banks have courted investors with some of the biggest payouts over the past years as they benefited from rising interest rates and a clean-up of their balance sheet. At Intesa, revenue in the fourth quarter rose 12% from a year earlier, as higher income from lending more than offset slightly lower fees and commissions.

Intesa’s common equity tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 13.2% after accruals for the planned buyback. New provisions for souring loans declined to €616 million, while so-called overlays against potential losses stood at about €900 million.

Messina has often said the bank‘s cleanup is still a priority. That deleveraging is proceeding with the bank setting aside €332 million of extra provisions on other assets, that were offset by gains related to deferred tax assets on an acquisition.

