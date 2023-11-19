Intesa Targets One Million New Clients for Isybank Digital Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Intesa Sanpaolo SpA’s new digital banking unit Isybank aims to add one million outside clients by the end of 2025, the unit’s chief executive officer told La Repubblica.

When Italy’s biggest bank launched the unit in June, it said it wanted Isybank to attract about 4 million of its existing traditional clients.

“We’re confident because in the first weeks we gathered 50,000 new outside clients,” Isybank CEO Antonio Valitutti told the Italian newspaper for Sunday’s edition.

Intesa’s push to move its clients to Isybank has attracted the attention of Italy’s competition authority, which has opened an investigation into whether the bank had been ambiguous with customers about the transfers.

Intesa said it complied with regulations, and that customers moved to Isybank have until the end of February to decide to move back.

Intesa has called Isybank one of the pillars of its 2022-2025 business plan, as Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina pursues a digitalization strategy including €5 billion ($5.5 billion) in investments.

