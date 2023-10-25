(Bloomberg) -- Intesa Sanpaolo SpA said it will set aside about €2 billion ($2.1 billion) in reserves for next year instead of paying the Italian government’s bank windfall tax, a day after UniCredit SpA announced a similar move that uses a clause built into the law.

Intesa will allocate 2.5 times the total amount of the tax as non-available reserves instead of paying €797 million to Italy, according to a statement late Tuesday. The bank will instruct subsidiaries affected by the law to take the same stance, leading to a total provisioning of €2.1 billion, it said.

Italy’s two largest lenders have now announced plans to sidestep the levy, casting further doubt over Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s plans to raise some €3 billion from the tax announced earlier this year. The bill, introduced on the basis that banks were enjoying a windfall from rapid interest-rate hikes, was watered down after its announcement triggered a steep drop in bank shares.

The levy estimates how much banks have benefited from the ECB’s rate increases by comparing net interest income this year with the level two years ago and charging a 40% rate on most of the difference. The total amount owed is capped at 0.26% of risk-weighted assets, a regulatory metric of balance sheet size. Lenders don’t have to pay the tax if they add 2.5 times the amount owed to their capital cushions instead.

Intesa also said it will allocate €1.5 billion to support social initiatives and the related structural costs. The costs are spread through 2027 and already included, on a pro-rata basis, in the net income guidances for 2023-2025 period.

