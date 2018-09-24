(Bloomberg) -- Engineering mosquitoes and salmon didn’t capture investors’ imagination for Intrexon Corp. So now it’s looking to join the marijuana frontier.

The biotech firm run by Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Randal Kirk surged as much as 34 percent intraday, the biggest jump in over three and a half years, after saying the company had engineered a yeast strain to extract “low-cost, robust and consistent” cannabinoids via a fermentation process for medical use.

Before today, shares had shed more than 68 percent of their value since Sept. 2015 as Intrexon’s forays into genetic engineering including tweaking salmon -- dubbed Frankenfish by detractors -- and mosquitoes to combat the spread of the Zika virus failed to curry favor with investors.

The company’s executive director of commercial operations said in a press release strains would be optimized for specific cannabinoids that may be commercialized “in the coming years.” A company spokeswoman did not respond to a call requesting comment.

