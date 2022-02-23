(Bloomberg) -- Xerox Holdings Corp. is joining Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc. and other well-known brands asking stock traders to keep up with an onslaught of new names meant to reflect the changing times.

Synonymous with the copy machines of decades ago, Xerox announced on Wednesday that it will rename its financial services unit Fittle. It’s the latest in a stretch of full or partial corporate rebranding efforts meant to telegraph corporate strategy to Wall Street and beyond. But whether these changes are a success in the stock market -- or just the source of confusion -- remains up for debate.

Xerox follows a broader, corporate-level name change for Meta. Its October rebrand from Facebook Inc., for example, sparked a series of mistaken identity trades. In December, Square Inc. changed its name to Block Inc. Xerox, for its part, was down 1.8% on Wednesday compared with a 0.3% fall in the S&P 500. Xerox representatives weren’t immediately available to provide additional comments.

Like those before it, the new name for Xerox’s unit is meant to reflect a wider diversity of business opportunities for firms touting their potential growth.

“The evolution to FITTLE reflects Xerox’s breadth of offerings and expansion into new market segments,” the company said in a statement.

Companies have often used names and ticker symbols to refine their image, with mixed results.

Highlights in recent years include Google changing its name to Alphabet, Weight Watchers becoming WW International Inc., Coach changing to Tapestry Inc. and Gannet becoming Tegna Inc. Tribune Publishing Co. infamously changed its name back after an attempted rebrand as Tronc was poorly received.

Read more: Facebook’s New Name Draws Critics, But at Least It’s Not Tronc

And the market has frequently reacted to new names, even when they aren’t accompanied by a fundamental change to a company’s strategy. This is perhaps most common in the world of special purpose acquisition companies, where names are changed long after the blank-check firms identify merger targets.

Take Grab Holdings Inc. Shares tumbled in December by more than 50% from their highs as a SPAC after a formal change to its name and ticker symbol.

“There wasn’t any dramatic, new news,” University of Florida finance professor Jay Ritter told Bloomberg at the time. “The only thing that changed was the ticker symbol.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.