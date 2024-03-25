(Bloomberg) -- Bondholders of Intrum AB who considered teaming up for debt talks with the Swedish company have split into different groups given the varied interests of the investors depending on the maturities of the notes they hold, according to people familiar with the matter.

A group of bondholders with notes due in 2024 and 2025 have picked Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP as legal adviser and are due to appoint a financial firm soon, said the people, asking not to be named discussing private information.

Intrum, which borrowed heavily in the low-interest rate era to buy portfolios of consumer loans, now is grappling with higher borrowing costs and a slowdown in business. The debt-collection company this month hired Houlihan Lokey Inc. and law firm Milbank LLP to help overhaul its €5.4 billion ($5.8 billion) debt pile, with maturities ranging from July this year to March 2028.

While Intrum has cash from the sale of a third of its portfolio of non-performing debt to Cerberus Capital Management, the question remains whether the company will repay what it owes this year or if that will also be included in a potential restructuring.

Fresh Funds

The aim of the bondholders in the group advised by Weil is to propose a solution for the bonds due in 2024 and 2025 that involves the creditors providing fresh funds to assist the company in dealing with the broader capital structure, the people familiar with the situation said.

Weil wasn’t immediately available for comment. A representative for Intrum declined to comment.

The company will host a call on Monday at 3 p.m. Stockholm time to discuss with analysts collectively the questions it’s been getting about the strategy and the rationale behind the decision to hire advisers to overhaul its capital structure.

Intrum’s bonds and shares have plunged in the past year. The stock is down 72% in that period, giving the company an equity value of 3.4 billion kronor ($325.6 million).

