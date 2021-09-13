(Bloomberg) -- Intuit Inc., the maker of TurboTax and QuickBooks software, agreed to buy privately held email marketing firm Mailchimp for $12 billion in cash and stock.

The deal, announced in a statement Monday that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report, would unite two providers of services for small businesses. Intuit has offered QuickBooks accounting software to clients for decades, supplementing it with services such as Credit Karma, which it acquired last year.

