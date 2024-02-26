(Bloomberg) -- Intuitive Machines Inc. shares sink in premarket trading Monday, after the spacecraft company said its lander, which successfully touched down on the moon last week, likely landed on its side.

The stock was on track to lose more than a fourth of its value, and more than 1.7 million shares exchanged hands before the market opens — a sign of heavy investor interest. The drop represents a pronounced reversal from recent excitement over the Houston-based company’s mission; as of its last close, the stock is up more than 350% off a January low.

The landing was touted as the first by a private-sector company to reach the moon intact, as well as the first US spacecraft to reach the moon’s surface since 1972. In a Friday press briefing, Intuitive Machines initially said the vehicle had landed upright, an incorrect belief it subsequently said was due to faulty data.

The company continues to download data from the lander, which still has “quite a bit of operational capability,” including the ability to charge.

While the stock has seen steep gains this year, it lost about three-fourths of its value over the course of 2023.

